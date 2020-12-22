Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 63, Loudoun County 54
Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Benedictine 32
Floyd County 96, Narrows 52
Graham 77, Pulaski County 64
Grundy 63, Tazewell 36
Hayfield 72, Yorktown 63
J.I. Burton 82, Council 29
John Champe 61, Briar Woods 52
John Marshall 72, Lake Norman Christian, N.C. 63
Lee High 70, Thomas Walker 39
Loudoun Valley 63, Lightridge 35
Orange County 41, Louisa 30
Potomac Falls 47, Riverside 38
South Lakes 93, James Robinson 53
Stone Bridge 78, Woodgrove 38
Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Atlantic Shores Christian 70
Wakefield 48, Washington-Lee 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cave Spring vs. William Byrd, ppd.
Fluvanna vs. Albemarle, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.
Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ccd.
Rural Retreat vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 45, Loudoun County 29
Grundy 63, Tazewell 36
J.I. Burton 62, Council 5
John Champe 48, Briar Woods 43
Louisa 79, Orange County 26
Oakton 33, Herndon 30
Potomac Falls 42, Riverside 39
St. Gertrude 43, Catholic High School of Va Beach 35
Thomas Walker 51, Lee High 29
Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Fluvanna, ccd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.
Galax vs. Martinsville, ppd.
William Byrd vs. Cave Spring, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.
