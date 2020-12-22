On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 63, Loudoun County 54

Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Benedictine 32

Floyd County 96, Narrows 52

Graham 77, Pulaski County 64

Grundy 63, Tazewell 36

Hayfield 72, Yorktown 63

J.I. Burton 82, Council 29

John Champe 61, Briar Woods 52

John Marshall 72, Lake Norman Christian, N.C. 63

Lee High 70, Thomas Walker 39

Loudoun Valley 63, Lightridge 35

Orange County 41, Louisa 30

Potomac Falls 47, Riverside 38

South Lakes 93, James Robinson 53

Stone Bridge 78, Woodgrove 38

Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Atlantic Shores Christian 70

Wakefield 48, Washington-Lee 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cave Spring vs. William Byrd, ppd.

Fluvanna vs. Albemarle, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.

Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ccd.

Rural Retreat vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 45, Loudoun County 29

Grundy 63, Tazewell 36

J.I. Burton 62, Council 5

John Champe 48, Briar Woods 43

Louisa 79, Orange County 26

Oakton 33, Herndon 30

Potomac Falls 42, Riverside 39

St. Gertrude 43, Catholic High School of Va Beach 35

Thomas Walker 51, Lee High 29

Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Fluvanna, ccd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.

Galax vs. Martinsville, ppd.

William Byrd vs. Cave Spring, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

