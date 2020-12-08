Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Lance Lynn from Texas in exchange for RHP Dane Dunning and LHP Avery Weems.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 1B Carlos Santana to a two-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Cheslor Cuthbert and LF Dwight Smith to a minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed C Luke Maile to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Gs Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green and C Vincent Poirier from Oklahoma City in exchange for C Al Horford, draft rights to Gs Theo Maledon and Vasilje Micic and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Larry Fitzgerald from reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DB Shyhei Carter from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Wyatt Teller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. Released DE Jamal Davis.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OT Jordan Mills and CB Saivion Smith to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Adam Humphries on injured reserve. Placed P Trevor Daniel on reserve/COVID19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced Fs Gustavo Bou, Justin Rennicksand, Adam Buksa and Teal Bunbury, Ds Alexander Buttner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrel, DeJuan Jones and Henry Kessler, MFs Matt Polster, Damian Rivera and Tajon Buchanan and G Matt Turner were guaranteed contracts for 2021 season. Exercised 2021 contract options on MFs Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell and Carles Gil, G Brad Knighton and D Collin Verfurth. Declined contract options for 2021 season on MFs Isaac Angking and Nicolas Fimino, G Jeff Caldwell, D Michael Macienne and Seth Sinovic, Fs Kekuta Manneh and Cristian Penilla. Announced D Antonio Delamea, Ms Diego Fagundez, Thomas McNamara, Lee Nguyen and Kelyn Rowe are out of contract for 2021 season.

COLLEGE

DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Jeff Johnson interim director of Athletics.

