Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Lance Lynn from Texas in exchange for RHP Dane Dunning and LHP Avery Weems.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 1B Carlos Santana to a two-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Cheslor Cuthbert and LF Dwight Smith to a minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed C Luke Maile to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed OF Brian O’Grady to a major league contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Named Aaron Nieckula field manager. Signed OF Clayton Harp and LHP Tyler Jandron to contract extensions.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Karl Ellison to a contract extension.

NEW YORK BOULDERS – Signed RHP Brandon Bingel and INF Zach Kirtley.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Tanner Cable and OF Matt Feinstein.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Jake Polancic to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Gs Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green and C Vincent Poirier from Oklahoma City in exchange for C Al Horford, draft rights to Gs Theo Maledon and Vasilje Micic and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Larry Fitzgerald from reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DB Shyheim Carter from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Pierre Desir and TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Thomas Ives on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Wyatt Teller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. Released DE Jamal Davis.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OT Jordan Mills and CB Saivion Smith to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Henry Black to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed C Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed DL Daniel Ross from Las Vegas waivers. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Daryl Worley from Buffalo practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Isaiah Ford to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Holton Hill from injured reserve. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed OL Zack Bailey to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released S J.T. Hassell from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Trent Harris. Promoted DE Niko Lalos to the active roster. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad. Signed QB Joe Webb to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted DB Elijah Campbell to the active roster. Signed LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Adam Humphries on injured reserve. Placed P Trevor Daniel on reserve/COVID19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Duggie Lagrone and F Jake Cricius.

INDY FUEL — Released D Medric Mercier and F Thomas Ebbing. Signed Ds Chris Martenet and Mike Lee.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Nick Saracino from South Carolina waivers.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Zaxh Osburn.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed Fs Tyson Empey and Jack Suter.

TULSA OILERS — Assigned F Bryce Kindopp to Anaheim. Announced Fs Mario Puskarich and IAN McNulty were added to the training camp roster.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Max Milosek and F Alex Tonge.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced Fs Gustavo Bou, Justin Rennicksand, Adam Buksa and Teal Bunbury, Ds Alexander Buttner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrel, DeJuan Jones and Henry Kessler, MFs Matt Polster, Damian Rivera and Tajon Buchanan and G Matt Turner were guaranteed contracts for 2021 season. Exercised 2021 contract options on MFs Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell and Carles Gil, G Brad Knighton and D Collin Verfurth. Declined contract options for 2021 season on MFs Isaac Angking and Nicolas Fimino, G Jeff Caldwell, D Michael Macienne and Seth Sinovic, Fs Kekuta Manneh and Cristian Penilla. Announced D Antonio Delamea, Ms Diego Fagundez, Thomas McNamara, Lee Nguyen and Kelyn Rowe are out of contract for 2021 season.

COLLEGE

DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Jeff Johnson interim director of Athletics.

