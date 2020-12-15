Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts.

CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.<

