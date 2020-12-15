Tuesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts.
CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.<
