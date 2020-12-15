On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 5:03 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jose Corniell and player to be named later from Seattle in exchange for RHP Rafael Montero. Agreed to terms with OF David Dahl on a one-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a four-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Zhaire Smith and F Bennie Boatwright. Waived Gs Jahill Tripp and Marko Guduric.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Chris Orr to the practice squad. Activated DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Activated RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released T Ryan Pope from the practice squad. Placed DL Delontae Scott on the practice squad injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Mark Fields II from injured reserve. Signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Placed CB Kris Boyd on injured reserve. Released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed P Bradley Pinion, K Ryan Succop and LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Teair Tart. Placed LB Tuzar Skipper on the practice squad injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts.

CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.<

