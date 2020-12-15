Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jose Corniell and player to be named later from Seattle in exchange for RHP Rafael Montero. Agreed to terms with OF David Dahl on a one-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a four-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF/OF Chad Sedio.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded RHP Mike Pascoe to New York Boulders for LHP Doug Domnarski.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Zhaire Smith and F Bennie Boatwright. Waived Gs Jahill Tripp and Marko Guduric.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Dez Bryant and DB Terrell Bonds from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Trace McSorley on injured reserve. Released FB Tommy Bohanon and DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR John Brown to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Chris Orr to the practice squad. Activated DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB John Kelly from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed FB Jeremy Cox to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Activated RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released T Ryan Pope from the practice squad. Placed DL Delontae Scott on the practice squad injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Dontrell Hilliard from Cleveland waivers. Signed LS Anthony Kukwa to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad. Placed OL Ben Bartch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Marcus Kemp.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed WR Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DE Takk McKinley to return from injured reserve. Signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed S Derwin James on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andre Patton to the practice squad. Placed WR Kirk Merritt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Mark Fields II from injured reserve. Signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Placed CB Kris Boyd on injured reserve. Released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released DB Dayan Lake.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed OL Patrick Omameh from Las Vegas waivers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Brandon Williams.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived K Sergio Castillo.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Ross Pierschbacher.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Danny Isidora from Kansas City practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Johnathan Cyprien. Released DE Willie Henry from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Ray-Ray Armstrong from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed P Bradley Pinion, K Ryan Succop and LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Teair Tart. Placed LB Tuzar Skipper on the practice squad injured reserve. Activated CB Kristian Fulton from injured reserve. Placed OLB Tuzar Skipper on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

AUSTIN FC — Traded D Kamal Miller to Montreal Impact in return for allocation money and the 11th first-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Announced LW Melker Karlsson signed with Sweden (Skelleftea AIK).

East Coast Hockey Legue

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Anthony Rinaldi from the commisioners exempt list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Matthew Spencer to a one-year contract. Activated Fs Johno May and Taylor Cammarata from injured reserve. Placed Fs Jerry D’Amigo and Nikita Pavlychev and D Matthew Spencer on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Selected the contract of F Corey Durocher from Allen waivers. Signed F Drew Callin, Ds Mikael Tam and Ian Edmondson to the active roster. Placed Ds Dominic Cormier and Mark Auk, F Peter Quenneville on the commisioners exempt list.

TOLEDO BLADES — Released Fs Michael Laidley and Brennan Blaszezak.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Griff Jeszka form the injured reserve list. Placed D Garret Cockerill on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Dalton Skelly from the commisioners exempt list. Placed D Riley Weselowski on the commisioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts.

AUSTIN FC — Selected D Kamal Miller from Orlando City FC and F Danny Hoesen from San Jose Earthquakes in 2020 expansion draft.

CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.

United Soccer League

TACOMA DEFIANCE — Signed MFs Sota Kitahara and Carlos Anguiano and G Christian Herra. Excercised 2021 contract options with D Abdoulaye Cissoko and MFs Ray Serrano and Marlon Vargas. Announced Ds Eric Kinzer, Taylor Mueller and Alex Villanueva, MFs Reed Baker-Whiting, Azriel Gonzalez and Danny Robles and F Alec Diaz are still under contract for 2021 season.<

