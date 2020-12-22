Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Wittgren on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Mike Franco as mental skills coach and Al Sandoval as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from Seattle.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed INF/OF Tim Lopes off waivers from Seattle.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Sam Fuld general manager, Jorge Velandia assistant general manager and Terry Ryan special assistant to the general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL P.J. Johnson. Placed WR A.J. Richardson on the practice squad/injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Jordan Miller from injured reserve. Placed DE Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DT Zach Kerr from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Dennis Daley on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Spencer Ware to the practice squad. Activated WR Thomas Ives to practice squad from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated WR DeAndre Carter to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Chris Hubbard on injured reserve. Placed S Elijah Benton on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Mark Barron.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Julian Okwara from injured reserve. Placed LB Anthony Pittman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Marcus Martin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K J.J. Molson to the practice squad. Released C Anthony Fabiano. Designated C Corey Linsley to return from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DT Willie Henry to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Anthony Hutchins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Released WR Chad Williams.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated DT Maliek Collins to return from injured reserve. Placed DE David Irving on practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Tanner Muse form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DB Nick Scott from injured reserve. Placed DB Juju Hughes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Dee Virgin to the practice squad. Placed DT Marquise Copeland and LB Derrick Moncrief on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated OLB Jachai Polite from the practice squad/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. Designated WR Marquez Callaway from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Montre Hartage to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Folorunso Fatukasi from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return from injured reserve. Placed QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released G Andrew Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LT Donovan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Justin Evans from the reserve/PUP list.

TENNESSEE TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DL Willie Henry to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed G Sam Montembeault to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Erik Cernak to a three-year contract and F Jan Rutta to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Conor Sheary to a one-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Announced D Deryk Engelland will retire from the NHL and transition to special assistant to the owner on the VGK Foundation.<East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Jared VanWormer to Jacksonville.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Lane Scheidl from the commisioners exempt list and placed on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Denis Smirnov.

WITCHITA THUNDER — Released D Dalton Skelly. Activated D Rileyu Weselowski from the commisioners exempt list and placed on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Mikey Ambrose.

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Jhohan Romana from Paraguay (Club Guarani) with undisclosed terms.

D.C. UNITED — Named Danita Johnson president of business operations.

FC DALLAS — Acquired W Jader Obrian from Rionegro Aquilas on a permanent transfer and signed him using TAM money through the 2023 season with options for 2024-25.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed MF Tommy McNamara to a one-year contract.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed G Patrick Rakovsky to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Remi Walter to a three-year contract through 2023 with a club option for the 2024 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF/D Gina Lewandowski to a new 2021 one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT SC — Waived D Brooke Hendrix, MF Jaye Boissiere and Fs Jenn Hellstrom, Meg McCool, Jessie Scarpa and Crystal Thomas and placed on the offseason re-entry list.

