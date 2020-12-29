Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hansel Robles on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league INF Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later. Signed C Kevan Smith to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Kahnle on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded Cs Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejia and RHPs Cole Wilcox and Luis Patino to Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Blake Snell.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed SS Thomas Roulis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Harrison Bryant and S Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT Jordan Mills.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Josh Hawkins to the practice squad. Placed CB Alex Myres on the practice squad injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Ibraheim Campbell and DT Rob Windsor from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Released LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LB Nicholas Morrow and DE David Irving from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Darrell Henderson on injured reserve. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Activated OT Bobb Evans from injured reserve. Released DB Dee Virgin from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Kyle Rudolph on injured reserve. Signed G Kyle Hinton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated TE Ryan Griffin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT John Leglue and LB Christian Kuntz to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Colin Holba off the practice squad. Activated TE Charlie Woerner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB DeMarkus Acy and DT Myles Adams from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed P Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Ronald Matarrita from New York FC in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money. Signed D Ronald Matarrita to a multi-year contract extension.

INTER MIAMI CF — Re-signed D/M Brek Shea.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired two 2021 first-round picks, a conditional first-round pick in 2022 and international slots for 2021 and 2022 from Chicago in exchange for F Mallory Pugh and M Sarah Woldmoe.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced Y. Michele Kang has joined the ownership group.

