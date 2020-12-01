Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Miguel Cairo bench coach; Ethan Katz pitching coach; Curt Hasler assistant pitching coach; Frank Menechino hitting coach; Howie Clark assistant hitting coach; Daryl Boston first base coach; Joe McEwing third base coach; Shelly Duncan analytics coordinator.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Mike Minor to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2023 season.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Anthony Gill.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve. Activated WR Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Strong to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Tavon Austin. Released WR Darrius Shepherd.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Austin Cutting and LB Hardy Nickerson. Released CB Marcus Sayles from the practice squad. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the protected practice squad list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Activated OT Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Derrick Dillon and TE Nate Wieting from the practice squad. Waived DB Montre Hartage and P Ryan Santoso.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Jamar Taylor and Ken Webstr on injured reserve. Waived S Chris Edwards.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO FC — Agreed to terms with MF Mauricio Pereyra on a one-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Nick Sandy assistant athletic trainer.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Kappas football defensive coordinator.

