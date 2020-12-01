On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 6:23 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Miguel Cairo bench coach; Ethan Katz pitching coach; Curt Hasler assistant pitching coach; Frank Menechino hitting coach; Howie Clark assistant hitting coach; Daryl Boston first-base coach; Joe McEwing third-base coach; Shelly Duncan analytics coordinator.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Mike Minor to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jakob Junis on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Burch Smith and INF/OF Chad Pinder on one-year contracts.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the hiring of J.P Martinez as assistant pitching coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Anthony Gill.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve. Activated WR Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Strong to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Tavon Austin. Released WR Darrius Shepherd.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Austin Cutting and LB Hardy Nickerson. Released CB Marcus Sayles from the practice squad. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the protected practice squad list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Activated OT Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Derrick Dillon and TE Nate Wieting from the practice squad. Waived DB Montre Hartage and P Ryan Santoso.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Jamar Taylor and Ken Webstr on injured reserve. Waived S Chris Edwards.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Jake Gricius to tryout agreement and added to training camp roster.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Sean Romeo to tryout agreement.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker and D Arvin Atwall to training camp roster. Signed F Alex Kile and D Spenser Young to tryout agreement and added to trainin camp roster.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Jackson Leef.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Added G Ryan Bednard – assigned by Florida Panthers (NHL).

INDY FUEL — Signed D Keoni Texiera to training camp roster.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Garret Sparks to training camp roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Michael McNicholas.

WHEELING NAILERS — Added F Felix Robert – assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Exercised the contract options on G Pablo Sisniega, F’s Danny Musovski and Carlos Vela. Declined the contract options on G Phillip Ejimadu, D’s Jesus Murillo and Andy Najar and F’s Adren Perez and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

ORLANDO FC — Agreed to terms with MF Mauricio Pereyra on a one-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Nick Sandy assistant athletic trainer.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Kappas football defensive coordinator.

