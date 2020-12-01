Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Miguel Cairo bench coach; Ethan Katz pitching coach; Curt Hasler assistant pitching coach; Frank Menechino hitting coach; Howie Clark assistant hitting coach; Daryl Boston first-base coach; Joe McEwing third-base coach; Shelly Duncan analytics coordinator.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Mike Minor to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP’s Jesse Hahn and Jakob Junis and OF Franchy Cordero on one-year contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Burch Smith and INF/OF Chad Pinder on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with C Francisco Pena on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the hiring of J.P Martinez as assistant pitching coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross to a one-year contract.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Trevor Achenbach to the Sussex County Miners for LHP Aaron Ford.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF John Toppa to a contract extension. Signed INF Chris Carpio and OF Jesse Russo.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Carrillo.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Named Kyle Lafrenz pitching coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C/F Mason Plumlee, C Jahlil Okafor, G/F’s Josh Jackson and Deividas Sirvydis.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Josh Gray.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Anthony Gill.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve. Activated WR Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Strong to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Tavon Austin. Released WR Darrius Shepherd.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Austin Cutting and LB Hardy Nickerson. Released CB Marcus Sayles from the practice squad. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the protected practice squad list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Activated OT Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Derrick Dillon and TE Nate Wieting from the practice squad. Waived DB Montre Hartage and P Ryan Santoso.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Jamar Taylor and Ken Webstr on injured reserve. Waived S Chris Edwards.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Jake Gricius to tryout agreement and added to training camp roster.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Sean Romeo to tryout agreement.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker and D Arvin Atwall to training camp roster. Signed F Alex Kile and D Spenser Young to tryout agreement and added to trainin camp roster.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Jackson Leef.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Added G Ryan Bednard – assigned by Florida Panthers (NHL).
INDY FUEL — Signed D Keoni Texiera to training camp roster.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Garret Sparks to training camp roster.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Michael McNicholas.
WHEELING NAILERS — Added F Felix Robert – assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Exercised the contract options on G Pablo Sisniega, F’s Danny Musovski and Carlos Vela. Declined the contract options on G Phillip Ejimadu, D’s Jesus Murillo and Andy Najar and F’s Adren Perez and Bradley Wright-Phillips.
ORLANDO FC — Agreed to terms with MF Mauricio Pereyra on a one-year contract extension.
TORONTO FC — Announced Greg Vanney has resigned as coach.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Saori Takarada to a two-year contract.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Nick Sandy assistant athletic trainer.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Kappas football defensive coordinator.
