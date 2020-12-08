Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed C Luke Maile to a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Gs Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green and C Vincent Poirier from Oklahoma City in exchange for C Al Horford, draft rights to Gs Theo Maledon and Vasilje Micic and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Wyatt Teller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. Released DE Jamal Davis.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OT Jordan Mills and CB Saivion Smith to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to the practice squad.<
