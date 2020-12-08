On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 3:00 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed C Luke Maile to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Gs Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green and C Vincent Poirier from Oklahoma City in exchange for C Al Horford, draft rights to Gs Theo Maledon and Vasilje Micic and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Wyatt Teller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. Released DE Jamal Davis.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OT Jordan Mills and CB Saivion Smith to the active roster.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to the practice squad.<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers