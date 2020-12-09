Tulane 58, Southern Miss. 38

SOUTHERN MISS. (1-2)
Konontsuk 1-6 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-7 2-3 4, Draine 4-11 1-2 10, Hardy 1-10 0-0 2, Malone 0-4 3-4 3, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Pierre 4-8 0-2 11, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Jaakson 1-3 0-0 3, Morman 0-0 0-0 0, Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Steinman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-53 7-13 38.
TULANE (3-0)
Cross 1-5 3-3 5, Forbes 4-11 0-0 8, James 1-6 0-0 2, McGee 5-9 5-5 15, Walker 5-7 2-2 15, Coleman 3-6 0-0 7, Days 0-1 2-2 2, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Pope 1-3 0-0 2, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0, Callahan-Gold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-12 58.
Halftime_Tulane 24-12. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 5-20 (Pierre 3-5, Jaakson 1-2, Draine 1-7, Hardy 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Konontsuk 0-2, Malone 0-2), Tulane 4-22 (Walker 3-4, Coleman 1-4, Callahan-Gold 0-1, Days 0-1, James 0-1, McGee 0-1, Pope 0-1, Cross 0-2, Watson 0-2, Forbes 0-5). Rebounds_Southern Miss. 30 (Stevenson 9), Tulane 37 (McGee 11). Assists_Southern Miss. 10 (Malone 3), Tulane 14 (Walker 6). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 14, Tulane 12. A_100 (4,100).
