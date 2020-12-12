Tulane 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-6)
Banyard 1-4 2-2 4, Bell 4-10 4-4 12, Doss 3-11 1-2 7, Johnson 3-6 3-4 12, Lynn 2-7 2-2 6, Boyd 0-2 0-1 0, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-0 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 14-19 56.
TULANE (4-0)
Cross 1-3 2-2 4, Forbes 4-11 6-6 16, James 1-4 1-2 3, McGee 1-4 5-6 7, Walker 7-17 1-3 15, Days 4-5 0-0 8, Coleman 3-7 0-0 8, Pope 1-3 2-4 4, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Jankovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 17-23 67.
Halftime_Tulane 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-19 (Johnson 3-4, Banyard 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Lynn 0-3, Doss 0-5), Tulane 4-21 (Coleman 2-5, Forbes 2-7, Cross 0-1, James 0-1, McGee 0-2, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out_McGee. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 29 (Bell 9), Tulane 28 (Forbes 9). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 10 (Johnson 3), Tulane 13 (James, Walker, Days 3). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Tulane 18.
