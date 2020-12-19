Tulane 77, Grambling St. 65

GRAMBLING ST. (2-3)

S.McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Randolph 1-1 0-2 2, Christon 5-10 2-2 16, Cunningham 0-2 2-2 2, Moss 6-11 2-3 18, K.Edwards 5-12 0-0 10, Moton 1-2 3-4 6, Cobb 2-5 3-3 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 12-16 65.

TULANE (4-1)

Days 2-3 0-0 5, Forbes 8-12 0-0 21, R.McGee 2-7 1-2 7, J.Walker 3-10 3-4 11, Watson 6-14 2-2 18, James 1-2 4-5 6, Cross 1-4 5-6 7, Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 15-19 77.

Halftime_Tulane 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 9-18 (Moss 4-6, Christon 4-7, Moton 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, K.Edwards 0-2), Tulane 14-28 (Forbes 5-8, Watson 4-6, R.McGee 2-5, J.Walker 2-5, Days 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Cross 0-2). Rebounds_Grambling St. 31 (Christon 9), Tulane 26 (Forbes, James 6). Assists_Grambling St. 16 (Cunningham 5), Tulane 20 (J.Walker, Watson 5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 17, Tulane 14.

