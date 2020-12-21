Tulsa 56, Memphis 49

TULSA (3-3)

Ugboh 2-3 1-2 5, Embery-Simpson 2-5 2-3 6, Haywood 0-8 0-0 0, Joiner 0-3 5-6 5, Rachal 1-7 1-4 4, Idowu 4-8 5-8 13, Jackson 4-6 1-3 9, Richie 4-8 2-2 14. Totals 17-49 17-28 56.

MEMPHIS (5-4)

Jeffries 2-7 2-6 6, D.Williams 4-8 5-8 13, Cisse 2-2 0-2 4, Nolley 2-10 2-2 8, Quinones 3-8 1-2 8, Ellis 2-7 0-0 6, Baugh 0-5 0-0 0, Hardaway 2-5 0-1 4, Rand 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 10-21 49.

Halftime_Memphis 27-19. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 5-22 (Richie 4-7, Rachal 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Joiner 0-2, Embery-Simpson 0-3, Haywood 0-5), Memphis 5-19 (Ellis 2-4, Nolley 2-9, Quinones 1-3, Baugh 0-1, Hardaway 0-1, D.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Tulsa 31 (Rachal 7), Memphis 45 (D.Williams 9). Assists_Tulsa 13 (Joiner 6), Memphis 10 (D.Williams, Baugh 3). Total Fouls_Tulsa 18, Memphis 24. A_146 (18,119).

