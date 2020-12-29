Tulsa 65, No. 5 Houston 64

HOUSTON (7-1)
Gorham 3-4 2-3 8, Gresham 2-2 0-4 4, Grimes 5-17 8-8 19, Jarreau 3-4 2-2 8, Sasser 4-15 4-6 14, Mills 3-8 4-4 11, Mark 0-4 0-2 0, Shead 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-2 0, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 20-31 64.
TULSA (5-3)
Ugboh 0-0 0-0 0, Embery-Simpson 3-9 1-2 7, Joiner 2-7 2-2 6, Rachal 5-9 8-8 20, Richie 1-5 2-2 5, Jackson 3-4 0-0 7, Haywood 3-5 0-0 9, Williams 0-3 4-6 4, Idowu 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 20-48 18-22 65.
Halftime_Tulsa 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Houston 4-21 (Sasser 2-10, Mills 1-1, Grimes 1-7, Mark 0-1, Shead 0-1, Tyson 0-1), Tulsa 7-20 (Haywood 3-4, Rachal 2-3, Jackson 1-1, Richie 1-4, Embery-Simpson 0-4, Joiner 0-4). Fouled Out_Gresham, Haywood. Rebounds_Houston 31 (Grimes 7), Tulsa 31 (Rachal 7). Assists_Houston 8 (Grimes, Sasser 4), Tulsa 7 (Joiner 4). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Tulsa 24.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments