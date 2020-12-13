On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tulsa 69, Oklahoma St. 62

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:53 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA (1-0)

Evans 0-1 2-2 2, Lewis 0-4 2-2 2, Lescay 7-14 1-1 15, Maya Mayberry 5-18 0-2 13, Wyvette Mayberry 4-5 4-4 16, Hrafnkelsdottir 5-12 0-0 10, Bittle 0-1 0-0 0, Brady 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Moutry 0-1 1-2 1, Rodriguez 1-2 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 13-17 69

OKLAHOMA ST. (3-2)

Mack 5-11 7-8 17, Reeves 1-3 0-0 2, Asberry 8-21 3-6 20, Fields 0-9 3-4 3, Keys 4-14 2-2 10, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, De Lapp 0-1 0-0 0, Sarr 3-3 0-1 6, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 1-3 0-0 2, Notoa 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-69 15-21 62

Tulsa 26 13 18 12 69
Oklahoma St. 17 14 10 21 62

3-Point Goals_Tulsa 8-16 (Evans 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Mayberry 3-7, Mayberry 4-5, Johnson 1-1, Rodriguez 0-1), Oklahoma St. 1-15 (Asberry 1-5, Fields 0-4, Keys 0-6). Assists_Tulsa 9 (Lescay 2), Oklahoma St. 9 (Fields 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tulsa 40 (Hrafnkelsdottir 2-6), Oklahoma St. 45 (Mack 5-16). Total Fouls_Tulsa 17, Oklahoma St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_652.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman