Tulsa 69, Oklahoma St. 62

TULSA (1-0)
Evans 0-1 2-2 2, Lewis 0-4 2-2 2, Lescay 7-14 1-1 15, Maya Mayberry 5-18 0-2 13, Wyvette Mayberry 4-5 4-4 16, Hrafnkelsdottir 5-12 0-0 10, Bittle 0-1 0-0 0, Brady 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Moutry 0-1 1-2 1, Rodriguez 1-2 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 13-17 69
OKLAHOMA ST. (3-2)
Mack 5-11 7-8 17, Reeves 1-3 0-0 2, Asberry 8-21 3-6 20, Fields 0-9 3-4 3, Keys 4-14 2-2 10, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, De Lapp 0-1 0-0 0, Sarr 3-3 0-1 6, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 1-3 0-0 2, Notoa 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-69 15-21 62
|Tulsa
|26
|13
|18
|12
|—
|69
|Oklahoma St.
|17
|14
|10
|21
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Tulsa 8-16 (Evans 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Mayberry 3-7, Mayberry 4-5, Johnson 1-1, Rodriguez 0-1), Oklahoma St. 1-15 (Asberry 1-5, Fields 0-4, Keys 0-6). Assists_Tulsa 9 (Lescay 2), Oklahoma St. 9 (Fields 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tulsa 40 (Hrafnkelsdottir 2-6), Oklahoma St. 45 (Mack 5-16). Total Fouls_Tulsa 17, Oklahoma St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_652.
