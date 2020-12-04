Tulsa 79, Texas-Arlington 64

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (1-3)
De La Cruz 3-4 1-3 7, Mwamba 1-4 0-0 3, Azore 4-12 1-2 11, Elame 2-5 2-2 6, Wells 1-2 0-0 3, Griffin 4-8 3-4 13, Phillips 2-7 1-4 5, Rojas 1-1 0-0 2, Bischoff 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 2-4 0-0 6, Talbot 1-4 0-2 3, Steelman 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Marquis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 8-17 64.
TULSA (1-2)
Ugboh 2-4 2-3 6, Embery-Simpson 3-5 1-2 8, Haywood 3-8 0-0 8, Joiner 6-7 0-1 14, Rachal 8-13 1-1 19, Jackson 5-7 0-0 10, Idowu 3-5 1-2 7, Richie 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 0-5 2-2 2, Urbancic 0-2 0-0 0, Shumate 0-1 0-0 0, Alcime 0-1 0-0 0, Gendron 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 7-11 79.
Halftime_Tulsa 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 10-26 (Carter 2-3, Azore 2-4, Griffin 2-5, Bischoff 1-1, Wells 1-2, Talbot 1-3, Mwamba 1-4, Elame 0-2, Phillips 0-2), Tulsa 8-23 (Joiner 2-3, Rachal 2-3, Haywood 2-6, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Richie 1-5, Alcime 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Urbancic 0-1). Fouled Out_Elame. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 26 (Azore, Elame, Rojas, Steelman 4), Tulsa 37 (Jackson 9). Assists_Texas-Arlington 12 (Wells 3), Tulsa 18 (Haywood, Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 14, Tulsa 16.
