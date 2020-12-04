On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tulsa 79, Texas-Arlington 64

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (1-3)

De La Cruz 3-4 1-3 7, Mwamba 1-4 0-0 3, Azore 4-12 1-2 11, Elame 2-5 2-2 6, Wells 1-2 0-0 3, Griffin 4-8 3-4 13, Phillips 2-7 1-4 5, Rojas 1-1 0-0 2, Bischoff 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 2-4 0-0 6, Talbot 1-4 0-2 3, Steelman 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Marquis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 8-17 64.

TULSA (1-2)

Ugboh 2-4 2-3 6, Embery-Simpson 3-5 1-2 8, Haywood 3-8 0-0 8, Joiner 6-7 0-1 14, Rachal 8-13 1-1 19, Jackson 5-7 0-0 10, Idowu 3-5 1-2 7, Richie 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 0-5 2-2 2, Urbancic 0-2 0-0 0, Shumate 0-1 0-0 0, Alcime 0-1 0-0 0, Gendron 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 7-11 79.

Halftime_Tulsa 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 10-26 (Carter 2-3, Azore 2-4, Griffin 2-5, Bischoff 1-1, Wells 1-2, Talbot 1-3, Mwamba 1-4, Elame 0-2, Phillips 0-2), Tulsa 8-23 (Joiner 2-3, Rachal 2-3, Haywood 2-6, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Richie 1-5, Alcime 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Urbancic 0-1). Fouled Out_Elame. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 26 (Azore, Elame, Rojas, Steelman 4), Tulsa 37 (Jackson 9). Assists_Texas-Arlington 12 (Wells 3), Tulsa 18 (Haywood, Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 14, Tulsa 16.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit