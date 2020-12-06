On Air: Federal News Network program
UAB 77, Troy 55

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:31 pm
TROY (1-3)

Burnett 2-7 0-0 5, Stampley 2-5 1-3 5, Z.Williams 6-12 4-6 17, Punter 0-3 0-0 0, Woods 1-10 3-5 5, D.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Waters 4-7 5-5 14, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-4 2-2 2, Pantophlet 1-3 0-0 2, Mendes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 15-21 55.

UAB (4-0)

Nicholson 1-8 2-2 4, Jemison 4-7 5-6 13, Ertel 6-12 2-2 17, Jackson 5-9 2-5 13, Lovan 7-10 4-5 18, Scott-Grayson 3-6 2-2 9, Benjamin 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Ard 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 3, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-22 77.

Halftime_UAB 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Troy 4-21 (Z.Williams 1-2, Waters 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, Burnett 1-4, Punter 0-1, Turner 0-1, Miles 0-2, Stampley 0-2, Woods 0-3), UAB 6-17 (Ertel 3-5, Rotegaard 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Scott-Grayson 1-3, Nicholson 0-2, Benjamin 0-3). Fouled Out_Z.Williams, Turner. Rebounds_Troy 27 (Burnett, Z.Williams 6), UAB 42 (Nicholson 11). Assists_Troy 9 (Miles 3), UAB 7 (Nicholson 2). Total Fouls_Troy 19, UAB 19. A_969 (8,508).

