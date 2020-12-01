On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UAB hosts Kennesaw St.

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:15 am
< a min read
      

Kennesaw State (2-0) vs. UAB (2-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and UAB both look to put winning streaks together . Kennesaw State blew out Toccoa Falls by 62 in its last outing. UAB is coming off an 84-59 win over Southeastern Louisiana in its most recent game.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Kennesaw State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Spencer Rodgers, Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Owls scoring this season.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 66.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

STIFLING STATE: Kennesaw State has held opposing teams to 42 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor