UAB tops Tuskegee 89-64

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:25 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan and Quan Jackson scored 22 points apiece as UAB easily beat Tuskegee 89-64 on Wednesday night.

Lovan made 12 of 15 from the free throw line and Jackson had seven rebounds. Michael Ertel had 14 points and Kassim Nicholson added 10 points for UAB (5-0).

Gregg Boyd had 20 points and six rebounds for the Golden Tigers. Mike Evans added 13 points and Steve Dulley had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

