UALR 78, Champion Christian College 50

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 10:32 pm
CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (0-3)

Chambers 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 3-4 2-2 9, Guinn 4-6 0-1 8, Legington 6-18 0-0 13, Williams 4-8 0-1 9, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Capaci 0-4 0-0 0, Norwood 0-3 0-0 0, Glover 0-1 0-0 0, Blakely 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Irving 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-52 3-6 50.

UALR (4-2)

Maric 1-4 1-2 3, Monyyong 2-2 1-2 5, Coupet 3-7 0-0 6, Nowell 7-13 0-2 17, Stulic 2-4 0-0 5, Palermo 3-11 0-0 6, White 4-5 1-2 12, Bankston 3-3 1-2 7, Besovic 3-3 0-0 6, Toumi 3-3 1-3 7, Lukic 2-6 0-0 4, Andric 0-1 0-0 0, Agudah 0-0 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 5-13 78.

Halftime_UALR 41-19. 3-Point Goals_Champion Christian College 5-20 (Blakely 1-1, Hawkins 1-1, Irving 1-1, Williams 1-4, Legington 1-5, Glover 0-1, Guinn 0-1, Capaci 0-3, Norwood 0-3), UALR 7-23 (White 3-3, Nowell 3-7, Stulic 1-3, Coupet 0-2, Lukic 0-4, Palermo 0-4). Rebounds_Champion Christian College 28 (Chambers 8), UALR 36 (Maric, Monyyong 6). Assists_Champion Christian College 8 (Norwood 2), UALR 20 (Nowell 10). Total Fouls_Champion Christian College 12, UALR 11. A_232 (5,600).

