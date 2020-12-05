On Air: Federal News Network program
UALR 82, Vanderbilt 74

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:20 pm
VANDERBILT (0-1)

Alexander 2-12 0-0 5, Chambers 1-1 1-2 3, Love 9-18 5-6 24, Hall 6-11 3-3 16, Pehadzic 7-15 1-1 17, Bartram 1-7 0-0 3, Bowman 3-3 0-1 6, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 10-13 74

UALR (2-1)

Battle 2-7 4-4 9, Crane 10-16 3-4 23, Vornes 3-7 0-0 6, Caicedo 5-11 3-6 14, Scott 9-16 7-10 28, Francis 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-59 17-24 82

Vanderbilt 9 25 17 23 74
UALR 26 15 20 21 82

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-24 (Alexander 1-5, Love 1-5, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 2-6, Bartram 1-7), UALR 5-14 (Battle 1-3, Caicedo 1-2, Scott 3-9). Assists_Vanderbilt 9 (Alexander 3), UALR 19 (Caicedo 14). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 38 (Love 4-10), UALR 35 (Vornes 3-7). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 20, UALR 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_353.

