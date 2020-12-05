UALR 82, Vanderbilt 74

VANDERBILT (0-1)
Alexander 2-12 0-0 5, Chambers 1-1 1-2 3, Love 9-18 5-6 24, Hall 6-11 3-3 16, Pehadzic 7-15 1-1 17, Bartram 1-7 0-0 3, Bowman 3-3 0-1 6, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 10-13 74
UALR (2-1)
Battle 2-7 4-4 9, Crane 10-16 3-4 23, Vornes 3-7 0-0 6, Caicedo 5-11 3-6 14, Scott 9-16 7-10 28, Francis 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-59 17-24 82
|Vanderbilt
|9
|25
|17
|23
|—
|74
|UALR
|26
|15
|20
|21
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-24 (Alexander 1-5, Love 1-5, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 2-6, Bartram 1-7), UALR 5-14 (Battle 1-3, Caicedo 1-2, Scott 3-9). Assists_Vanderbilt 9 (Alexander 3), UALR 19 (Caicedo 14). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 38 (Love 4-10), UALR 35 (Vornes 3-7). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 20, UALR 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_353.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments