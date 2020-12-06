UALR 86, Cent. Arkansas 83

CENT. ARKANSAS (0-2)
George 4-7 0-2 8, Bergersen 4-9 6-8 14, Jones 6-10 7-7 23, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Kayouloud 3-10 3-4 10, Bennett 3-7 5-8 11, Chatham 3-4 5-6 11, Shittu 2-5 0-0 4, Olowokere 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 26-35 83.
UALR (3-2)
Maric 7-15 4-7 18, Monyyong 4-9 4-9 12, Coupet 5-7 1-2 14, Nowell 4-13 9-10 19, Stulic 2-2 0-0 5, Lukic 1-7 3-4 6, Palermo 4-5 1-1 9, Bankston 0-1 0-0 0, Andric 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-62 22-33 86.
Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 5-19 (Jones 4-7, Kayouloud 1-5, Bennett 0-1, George 0-1, Baker 0-2, Bergersen 0-3), UALR 8-18 (Coupet 3-5, Nowell 2-6, Andric 1-1, Stulic 1-1, Lukic 1-4, Palermo 0-1). Fouled Out_Palermo. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 35 (Bergersen 8), UALR 32 (Monyyong 13). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 13 (Jones, Kayouloud 4), UALR 20 (Nowell 13). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 0, UALR 25.
