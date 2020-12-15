UAPB faces N. Texas

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6) vs. North Texas (1-3)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and North Texas look to bounce back from losses. Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short in a 67-56 game at Tulane on Saturday. North Texas lost 62-50 to West Virginia on Friday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Zachary Simmons, Javion Hamlet, Thomas Bell and James Reese have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Shaun Doss, Joshuwan Johnson, Markedric Bell, Nicholas Jones and Dequan Morris have collectively accounted for 80 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff scoring.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 26.2 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mean Green have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Lions. North Texas has 28 assists on 60 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 26 of 57 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has attempted more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Golden Lions have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.

