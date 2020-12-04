On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UC Davis 95, William Jessup 62

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAM JESSUP (0-4)

Strijaous 2-6 0-1 4, Garrison 2-6 0-0 4, My.Corey 7-10 3-6 17, DeJoseph 5-11 1-1 14, Storey-Way 3-8 0-0 7, Ja.Johnson 2-3 2-4 7, Schmidt 1-5 3-5 5, Ma.Corey 2-2 0-0 4, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Kasongo 0-3 0-0 0, Lyon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-17 62.

UC DAVIS (2-2)

. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.

Halftime_UC Davis 47-33. 3-Point Goals_William Jessup 5-21 (DeJoseph 3-8, Ja.Johnson 1-2, Storey-Way 1-4, My.Corey 0-1, Lyon 0-1, Strijaous 0-2, Kasongo 0-3), UC Davis 0-0 (). Fouled Out_My.Corey. Rebounds_William Jessup 27 (Storey-Way, Schmidt 5), UC Davis 0 ( ). Assists_William Jessup 13 (Strijaous, My.Corey 4), UC Davis 0 ( ). Total Fouls_William Jessup 26, UC Davis 0.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit