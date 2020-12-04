Trending:
UC Davis routs William Jessup 95-62

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 9:48 pm
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon, Kennedy Koehler and Damion Squire scored 16 points apiece as UC Davis romped past William Jessup 95-62 on Friday.

Elijah Pepper had 14 points for UC Davis (2-2). Koehler also had three blocks.

Myles Corey had 17 points for the Warriors. Jayden DeJoseph added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

