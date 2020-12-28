UC Irvine 73, UC Santa Barbara 69

UC SANTA BARBARA (4-3)
Idehen 0-2 0-0 0, Sow 0-6 4-4 4, Cyrus 0-0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 5-12 12-12 22, Ramsey 2-9 1-1 6, Norris 7-13 0-0 16, Sanni 6-7 2-2 18, Pierre-Louis 0-2 0-0 0, Barnes 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-53 19-19 69.
UC IRVINE (5-4)
Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Welp 7-14 2-3 16, Greene 4-5 2-2 10, Baker 5-10 0-1 14, Lee 2-3 5-5 9, Artest 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 1-4 6-6 9, Henry 1-2 1-1 3, Hohn 3-8 0-0 7, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0, Ujadughele 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 18-20 73.
Halftime_UC Irvine 32-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 8-20 (Sanni 4-4, Norris 2-6, Barnes 1-2, Ramsey 1-5, McLaughlin 0-3), UC Irvine 7-17 (Baker 4-7, Artest 1-2, Hohn 1-2, Davis 1-3, Butler 0-1, Henry 0-1, Welp 0-1). Fouled Out_Greene. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 23 (Sow 5), UC Irvine 27 (Welp 9). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 10 (McLaughlin 5), UC Irvine 8 (Welp 3). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 18, UC Irvine 20.
