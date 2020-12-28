UC Irvine looks for home win vs UCSB

UC Santa Barbara (4-2, 0-1) vs. UC Irvine (4-4, 1-0)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its sixth straight win over UC Santa Barbara at Bren Events Center. The last victory for the Gauchos at UC Irvine was a 76-60 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara has benefited heavily from its seniors. JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Gauchos points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 99.8 points while giving up 54.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Anteaters. UC Irvine has an assist on 38 of 85 field goals (44.7 percent) over its past three games while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 44 of 68 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

