Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UC Irvine looks for home win vs UCSB

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 6:30 am
1 min read
      

UC Santa Barbara (4-2, 0-1) vs. UC Irvine (4-4, 1-0)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its sixth straight win over UC Santa Barbara at Bren Events Center. The last victory for the Gauchos at UC Irvine was a 76-60 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara has benefited heavily from its seniors. JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Gauchos points over the team’s last five games.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 99.8 points while giving up 54.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Anteaters. UC Irvine has an assist on 38 of 85 field goals (44.7 percent) over its past three games while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 44 of 68 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Cyber Security Awareness Month 2020:...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier