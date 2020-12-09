On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UC Riverside goes up against N. Arizona

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 8:45 am
< a min read
      

UC Riverside (2-1) vs. Northern Arizona (0-1)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona squares off against UC Riverside in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JOCK: Jock Perry has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Northern Arizona got a 7-point win over UC Riverside when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UC Riverside went 7-6 against schools outside its conference, while Northern Arizona went 4-3 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

