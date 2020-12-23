On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UC San Diego 75, Saint Katherine 39

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 9:27 pm
SAINT KATHERINE (0-9)

Fields 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 5-8 0-2 11, Meza 2-7 2-2 8, Funk 1-1 0-0 2, Rhodes 1-6 0-2 2, Durham 4-10 0-0 8, Fleming 1-3 0-2 2, Hernandez 0-3 0-0 0, Penn 2-6 1-2 5, Fukuda 0-1 1-2 1, Vu 0-1 0-0 0, Stanford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 4-12 39.

UC SAN DIEGO (2-0)

Baxter 3-6 0-0 8, Hadley 2-6 1-1 6, Howell 3-6 3-4 10, Killingsworth 4-6 2-2 13, Pope 2-7 0-0 5, Roquemore 2-3 0-2 5, Rocak 4-7 2-2 10, Kosakowski 1-3 0-0 3, Gray 1-6 1-2 3, Rasheed 1-2 0-0 3, Tombe 2-5 0-0 6, Pratt 1-1 0-0 3, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-13 75.

Halftime_UC San Diego 40-15. 3-Point Goals_Saint Katherine 3-13 (Meza 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Vu 0-1, Rhodes 0-3), UC San Diego 14-40 (Killingsworth 3-5, Tombe 2-4, Baxter 2-5, Pratt 1-1, Rasheed 1-2, Roquemore 1-2, Kosakowski 1-3, Howell 1-4, Hadley 1-5, Pope 1-5, Gray 0-2, Rocak 0-2). Rebounds_Saint Katherine 34 (Rhodes 7), UC San Diego 27 (Rocak 6). Assists_Saint Katherine 11 (Meza 4), UC San Diego 21 (Roquemore 7). Total Fouls_Saint Katherine 13, UC San Diego 14.

