UC San Diego 77, Saint Katherine 51

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 11:37 pm
SAINT KATHERINE (0-8)

Fields 6-16 1-2 13, Coleman 0-6 0-0 0, Hernandez 3-8 2-2 8, Fleming 0-3 0-0 0, Funk 3-7 0-0 6, Jackson 5-12 1-2 11, Rhodes 0-5 0-0 0, Penn 1-3 0-0 2, Stanford 3-5 0-0 6, Fukuda 1-1 0-0 2, Vu 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-67 4-6 51.

UC SAN DIEGO (1-0)

Baxter 1-3 0-0 3, Hadley 5-12 2-2 14, Howell 3-6 2-2 9, Killingsworth 6-8 0-0 15, Pope 4-8 1-1 11, Rasheed 0-3 2-2 2, Roquemore 0-4 1-2 1, Rocak 4-4 2-4 10, Kosakowski 0-3 2-2 2, Gray 0-2 3-4 3, Ramsey 1-1 0-0 2, Pratt 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Tombe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-19 77.

Halftime_UC San Diego 37-18. 3-Point Goals_Saint Katherine 1-13 (Vu 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Fields 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Funk 0-1, Hernandez 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Rhodes 0-3), UC San Diego 10-31 (Killingsworth 3-4, Pope 2-4, Hadley 2-5, Baxter 1-2, Howell 1-2, Pratt 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Tombe 0-1, Gray 0-2, Rasheed 0-2, Roquemore 0-2, Kosakowski 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Katherine 40 (Hernandez 9), UC San Diego 35 (Howell 6). Assists_Saint Katherine 14 (Jackson 4), UC San Diego 17 (Roquemore 5). Total Fouls_Saint Katherine 17, UC San Diego 12.

