Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (2-3)

Markusson 1-3 0-2 2, Anderson 2-8 0-2 4, Quintana 0-6 3-5 3, Douglas 1-5 2-2 4, Scott 10-23 11-13 31, Leaupepe 4-8 5-7 14, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Alipiev 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 21-31 58.

UC SANTA BARBARA (2-0)

Norris 4-5 0-0 10, Sow 4-8 4-4 12, Cyrus 2-4 0-0 5, McLaughlin 5-13 6-6 19, Ramsey 2-6 2-4 6, Sanni 4-8 2-2 11, Idehen 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre-Louis 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 24-50 14-18 69.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 1-14 (Leaupepe 1-2, Alipiev 0-1, Douglas 0-1, Scott 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Quintana 0-5), UC Santa Barbara 7-17 (McLaughlin 3-7, Norris 2-2, Cyrus 1-2, Sanni 1-3, Sow 0-3). Fouled Out_Quintana, Sow. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 40 (Scott 12), UC Santa Barbara 25 (Norris 6). Assists_Loyola Marymount 7 (Anderson 4), UC Santa Barbara 16 (McLaughlin 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 16, UC Santa Barbara 25.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit