UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (2-3)
Markusson 1-3 0-2 2, Anderson 2-8 0-2 4, Quintana 0-6 3-5 3, Douglas 1-5 2-2 4, Scott 10-23 11-13 31, Leaupepe 4-8 5-7 14, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Alipiev 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 21-31 58.
UC SANTA BARBARA (2-0)
Norris 4-5 0-0 10, Sow 4-8 4-4 12, Cyrus 2-4 0-0 5, McLaughlin 5-13 6-6 19, Ramsey 2-6 2-4 6, Sanni 4-8 2-2 11, Idehen 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre-Louis 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 24-50 14-18 69.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 1-14 (Leaupepe 1-2, Alipiev 0-1, Douglas 0-1, Scott 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Quintana 0-5), UC Santa Barbara 7-17 (McLaughlin 3-7, Norris 2-2, Cyrus 1-2, Sanni 1-3, Sow 0-3). Fouled Out_Quintana, Sow. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 40 (Scott 12), UC Santa Barbara 25 (Norris 6). Assists_Loyola Marymount 7 (Anderson 4), UC Santa Barbara 16 (McLaughlin 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 16, UC Santa Barbara 25.
