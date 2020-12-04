On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
UCF 58, LSU 48

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 11:38 pm
UCF (2-0)

Kaba 2-6 2-2 6, Smith 6-13 1-2 13, Battles 1-5 7-12 9, Sanders 9-14 3-3 22, Todd 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 1-2 2-2 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Burney 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-45 15-21 58

LSU (0-3)

Trasi 1-5 2-4 5, Aifuwa 1-6 0-0 2, Cherry 0-7 0-0 0, Pointer 5-13 3-7 15, Spencer 0-2 3-4 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ayres 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Lombard 0-0 0-0 0, Seay 0-3 0-0 0, Young 2-9 2-6 6, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Shematsi 5-7 0-0 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-55 10-21 48

UCF 13 17 12 16 58
LSU 3 9 13 23 48

3-Point Goals_UCF 1-3 (Battles 0-1, Sanders 1-1, Todd 0-1), LSU 8-17 (Trasi 1-3, Cherry 0-1, Pointer 2-6, Seay 0-1, Shematsi 5-6). Assists_UCF 16 (Lewis 5), LSU 9 (Pointer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCF 41 (Team 4-7), LSU 26 (Aifuwa 5-8). Total Fouls_UCF 21, LSU 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_729.

