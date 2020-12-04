On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UCF faces Michigan

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

Central Florida (1-0) vs. Michigan (3-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida and Michigan both look to put winning streaks together . Central Florida got past Auburn by eight on Monday. Michigan is coming off an 84-65 win over Ball State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: .DOMINANT DRE: Dre Fuller Jr. has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Central Florida went 9-3 against teams outside its conference, while Michigan went 9-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

