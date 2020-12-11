Trending:
UCLA 69, Marquette 60

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 11:46 pm
< a min read
      

MARQUETTE (4-2)

Cain 3-7 0-0 6, Garcia 3-12 6-6 12, John 0-2 0-0 0, Carton 7-13 2-3 18, McEwen 4-8 0-0 9, Elliott 2-6 3-4 8, Lewis 3-4 1-2 7, Ighodaro 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 60.

UCLA (5-1)

Riley 1-3 1-2 3, Campbell 2-3 0-0 4, Juzang 3-12 2-2 9, Smith 0-8 4-6 4, Jaquez 7-12 3-3 18, Bernard 5-7 4-4 15, Hill 2-4 3-4 7, Singleton 2-3 0-0 6, Kyman 1-4 0-0 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 17-21 69.

Halftime_UCLA 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 4-20 (Carton 2-6, McEwen 1-2, Elliott 1-4, Akanno 0-1, Cain 0-3, Garcia 0-4), UCLA 6-23 (Singleton 2-3, Bernard 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Kyman 1-3, Juzang 1-8, Campbell 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_McEwen. Rebounds_Marquette 32 (Cain 7), UCLA 30 (Smith, Bernard 7). Assists_Marquette 9 (Carton 4), UCLA 13 (Campbell 9). Total Fouls_Marquette 24, UCLA 18.

