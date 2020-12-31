UCLA 72, Utah 70

UTAH (4-2)
Allen 8-14 2-3 18, Jantunen 5-7 0-0 11, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Plummer 7-16 4-5 22, Battin 1-5 2-2 5, Larsson 1-3 0-0 3, Martinez 1-2 1-2 3, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 9-12 70.
UCLA (6-2)
Riley 1-6 0-0 2, Campbell 4-9 0-0 9, Juzang 5-8 1-1 13, Smith 7-9 0-0 16, Jaquez 3-9 2-4 10, Bernard 5-10 1-1 13, Hill 0-0 6-8 6, Kyman 1-5 0-0 3, Singleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 10-14 72.
Halftime_UCLA 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Utah 9-22 (Plummer 4-11, Jones 2-2, Jantunen 1-2, Larsson 1-2, Battin 1-3, Allen 0-2), UCLA 10-20 (Smith 2-2, Jaquez 2-3, Juzang 2-4, Bernard 2-5, Campbell 1-2, Kyman 1-4). Fouled Out_Jantunen, Jones. Rebounds_Utah 25 (Allen, Plummer 6), UCLA 28 (Riley, Jaquez, Hill 5). Assists_Utah 10 (Jones 4), UCLA 15 (Campbell 10). Total Fouls_Utah 17, UCLA 13.
