UCLA 76, California 56

CALIFORNIA (2-3)
Anticevich 3-8 0-0 8, Kelly 1-2 0-0 2, Betley 5-11 0-0 12, Bradley 5-12 1-2 12, Brown 1-2 0-1 2, Foreman 5-10 0-0 14, Klonaras 1-2 2-2 4, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Thiemann 1-1 0-0 2, Kuany 0-1 0-0 0, Celestine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 3-5 56.
UCLA (3-1)
Riley 2-4 0-0 4, Bernard 1-5 1-2 3, Campbell 5-7 1-2 11, Smith 7-12 4-5 21, Jaquez 5-9 0-3 12, Hill 4-6 2-3 10, Singleton 4-4 0-0 11, Kyman 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-50 8-15 76.
Halftime_UCLA 40-22. 3-Point Goals_California 9-26 (Foreman 4-7, Anticevich 2-5, Betley 2-8, Bradley 1-3, Brown 0-1, Klonaras 0-1, Kuany 0-1), UCLA 8-14 (Singleton 3-3, Smith 3-4, Jaquez 2-4, Kyman 0-1, Bernard 0-2). Rebounds_California 22 (Kelly 5), UCLA 31 (Hill 7). Assists_California 11 (Brown 5), UCLA 23 (Campbell 12). Total Fouls_California 18, UCLA 10.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments