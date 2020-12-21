UCLA faces tough test vs No. 25 Oregon

UCLA (5-2, 1-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon (6-1, 1-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Oregon presents a tough challenge for UCLA. UCLA has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Oregon has moved up to No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following wins over San Francisco and Portland last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr., LJ Figueroa and N’Faly Dante have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tyger Campbell has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last five games. Campbell has accounted for 17 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 5-0 when the team records five or more steals. The Bruins are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than five times.

STREAK SCORING: Oregon has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.5 points while giving up 55.8.

BALL SECURITY: UCLA’s offense has turned the ball over 10.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 7.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.