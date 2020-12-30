Trending:
UConn 82, DePaul 61

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:18 pm
DEPAUL (1-2)

Weems 3-8 0-0 6, Ongenda 4-6 5-7 13, Freeman-Liberty 4-13 0-0 9, Moore 4-12 0-1 8, Salnave 1-5 0-0 2, Hall 5-8 3-3 14, Elvis 2-4 0-0 6, Paulicap 1-4 0-1 2, McCauley 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 24-63 9-14 61.

UCONN (4-1)

Sanogo 1-3 0-0 2, Whaley 1-4 0-0 2, Bouknight 6-13 8-9 20, Cole 3-7 1-2 8, Martin 9-15 2-2 22, Carlton 5-8 1-2 11, Adams 2-2 2-4 8, Gaffney 1-3 0-0 3, Polley 2-6 0-0 5, Springs 0-0 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 15-21 82.

Halftime_UConn 41-27. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 4-17 (Elvis 2-3, Hall 1-2, Freeman-Liberty 1-4, McCauley 0-2, Moore 0-2, Salnave 0-2, Weems 0-2), UConn 7-17 (Adams 2-2, Martin 2-3, Gaffney 1-1, Polley 1-3, Cole 1-4, Bouknight 0-4). Fouled Out_Whaley. Rebounds_DePaul 30 (Ongenda, Hall 8), UConn 41 (Martin, Carlton 10). Assists_DePaul 11 (Moore 4), UConn 14 (Cole 6). Total Fouls_DePaul 19, UConn 17.

