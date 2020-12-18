On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Udeze, Etienne lead Wichita St. over Emporia State 73-57

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:12 pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Morris Udeze had 18 points and three blocks as Wichita State topped Emporia State 73-57 on Friday night. Tyson Etienne added 14 points for the Shockers, and Ricky Council IV chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Dexter Dennis had six rebounds for Wichita State (3-2).

Jumah’Ri Turner had 18 points for the Hornets.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

