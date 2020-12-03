On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UIC plays Ball State

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Illinois-Chicago (3-0) vs. Ball State (0-2)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago visits Ball State in an early season matchup. Illinois-Chicago took care of Valparaiso by 16 at home on Tuesday. Ball State lost 84-65 at Michigan on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago’s Teyvion Kirk, Braelen Bridges and Michael Diggins have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Flames scoring this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kirk has directly created 54 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 10 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 68.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

