On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UMass 94, Northeastern 79

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 3:46 pm
< a min read
      

NORTHEASTERN (0-1)

Eboigbodin 1-1 2-2 4, Strong 5-7 0-0 11, Stucke 0-8 1-2 1, T.Walker 7-9 13-14 29, Walters 2-3 0-0 4, Telfort 4-6 3-6 13, Doherty 4-5 0-0 8, Cubrilo 1-5 3-4 5, Emanga 0-1 0-0 0, Hadley 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 26-49 22-28 79.

UMASS (1-0)

DeGray 2-4 0-2 4, T.Mitchell 13-18 3-6 31, Fernandes 1-3 2-2 5, K.Mitchell 0-1 2-4 2, Pierre 5-15 2-2 14, Garcia 9-13 3-5 23, Weeks 3-11 4-4 11, Dominguez 1-2 1-2 4, Gasperini 0-1 0-0 0, McCrory 0-0 0-0 0, Marcus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 17-27 94.

Halftime_UMass 47-36. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 5-13 (Telfort 2-2, T.Walker 2-2, Strong 1-1, Cubrilo 0-1, Hadley 0-2, Stucke 0-5), UMass 9-23 (T.Mitchell 2-2, Garcia 2-3, Pierre 2-7, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-3, Weeks 1-5, DeGray 0-1). Fouled Out_Walters, DeGray. Rebounds_Northeastern 30 (Walters 6), UMass 27 (T.Mitchell 11). Assists_Northeastern 12 (T.Walker 4), UMass 16 (Fernandes 5). Total Fouls_Northeastern 25, UMass 22.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists