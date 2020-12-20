UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 60

UMBC (6-1)

Spasojevic 1-2 0-2 2, Horvath 10-14 4-4 27, Eytle-Rock 2-8 1-2 5, Owens 1-3 1-2 4, Rogers 2-7 2-4 8, Akin 1-4 8-12 10, Kennedy 2-6 2-3 6, Boonyasith 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-47 18-29 65.

ALBANY (NY) (0-2)

Taylor 5-9 1-2 11, Lulka 2-3 3-4 7, Anderson 2-8 4-6 9, Healy 1-9 0-0 3, Kelly 0-5 0-0 0, Rizzuto 3-10 3-3 11, Horton 3-7 3-4 10, Doles 3-4 0-0 7, Hutcheson 1-2 0-0 2, Champion 0-4 0-0 0, Shafer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 14-19 60.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 34-29. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 7-18 (Horvath 3-4, Rogers 2-5, Boonyasith 1-3, Owens 1-3, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Kennedy 0-2), Albany (NY) 6-22 (Rizzuto 2-7, Horton 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Doles 1-2, Healy 1-5, Hutcheson 0-1, Champion 0-2, Kelly 0-2). Rebounds_UMBC 36 (Akin 12), Albany (NY) 29 (Lulka 7). Assists_UMBC 10 (Rogers 4), Albany (NY) 9 (Healy 4). Total Fouls_UMBC 18, Albany (NY) 23.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.