On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 60

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 4:59 pm
< a min read
      

UMBC (6-1)

Spasojevic 1-2 0-2 2, Horvath 10-14 4-4 27, Eytle-Rock 2-8 1-2 5, Owens 1-3 1-2 4, Rogers 2-7 2-4 8, Akin 1-4 8-12 10, Kennedy 2-6 2-3 6, Boonyasith 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-47 18-29 65.

ALBANY (NY) (0-2)

Taylor 5-9 1-2 11, Lulka 2-3 3-4 7, Anderson 2-8 4-6 9, Healy 1-9 0-0 3, Kelly 0-5 0-0 0, Rizzuto 3-10 3-3 11, Horton 3-7 3-4 10, Doles 3-4 0-0 7, Hutcheson 1-2 0-0 2, Champion 0-4 0-0 0, Shafer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 14-19 60.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 34-29. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 7-18 (Horvath 3-4, Rogers 2-5, Boonyasith 1-3, Owens 1-3, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Kennedy 0-2), Albany (NY) 6-22 (Rizzuto 2-7, Horton 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Doles 1-2, Healy 1-5, Hutcheson 0-1, Champion 0-2, Kelly 0-2). Rebounds_UMBC 36 (Akin 12), Albany (NY) 29 (Lulka 7). Assists_UMBC 10 (Rogers 4), Albany (NY) 9 (Healy 4). Total Fouls_UMBC 18, Albany (NY) 23.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine