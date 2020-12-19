UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64

UMBC (5-1)

Spasojevic 0-1 1-2 1, Horvath 7-13 3-7 18, Eytle-Rock 5-6 3-4 14, Owens 2-7 0-1 5, Rogers 5-9 0-0 14, Kennedy 2-5 0-0 4, Akin 1-7 3-4 5, Boonyasith 1-4 1-2 4, Picarelli 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 11-20 65.

ALBANY (NY) (0-1)

Taylor 4-9 1-2 9, Lulka 3-5 0-0 6, Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Healy 4-11 4-5 13, Kelly 3-9 3-4 10, Rizzuto 5-9 0-0 14, Horton 3-5 0-0 6, Shafer 2-7 0-0 4, Hutcheson 0-2 0-0 0, Champion 0-1 0-0 0, Doles 0-1 0-0 0, Hank 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 10-13 64.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 36-32. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 8-21 (Rogers 4-7, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Horvath 1-3, Boonyasith 1-4, Owens 1-4, Kennedy 0-1, Picarelli 0-1), Albany (NY) 6-19 (Rizzuto 4-7, Kelly 1-2, Healy 1-5, Doles 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Shafer 0-2). Rebounds_UMBC 39 (Akin 9), Albany (NY) 26 (Taylor 6). Assists_UMBC 13 (Eytle-Rock 6), Albany (NY) 14 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_UMBC 18, Albany (NY) 18.

