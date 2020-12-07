UMBC 92, George Washington 81

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-3)
Battle 6-13 3-4 19, Moyer 3-8 3-4 10, Paar 4-8 0-1 8, Bishop 7-18 2-2 20, Nelson 0-7 4-6 4, Jack 7-7 2-2 17, Seymour 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Stallings 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-66 15-21 81.
UMBC (2-1)
Spasojevic 3-4 0-1 6, Horvath 8-10 0-0 17, Eytle-Rock 6-7 2-2 18, Owens 7-12 3-4 20, Rogers 2-7 2-2 7, Akin 7-8 5-8 19, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 2, Picarelli 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-56 12-17 92.
Halftime_UMBC 43-32. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 10-21 (Bishop 4-7, Battle 4-8, Jack 1-1, Moyer 1-1, Paar 0-1, Seymour 0-1, Nelson 0-2), UMBC 10-21 (Eytle-Rock 4-4, Owens 3-6, Horvath 1-2, Picarelli 1-3, Rogers 1-5, Kennedy 0-1). Fouled Out_Nelson. Rebounds_George Washington 29 (Moyer 7), UMBC 30 (Akin 9). Assists_George Washington 11 (Bishop 6), UMBC 20 (Horvath 6). Total Fouls_George Washington 16, UMBC 18.
