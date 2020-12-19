UMKC 95, Kansas Christian 36

KANSAS CHRISTIAN (0-2)

Campbell 0-8 2-4 2, Carvalho 1-3 0-0 2, Elias 1-4 1-2 3, Hall 2-7 0-0 4, Pearce 1-4 2-2 5, Smith 5-11 5-8 16, Stubbs 2-6 0-2 4, Ramirez 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Belcher-Steen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-45 10-18 36.

UMKC (4-4)

Allick 9-15 2-2 20, J.Johnson 2-2 5-6 10, Kamgain 5-6 1-2 14, Lennox 6-11 0-1 14, Martin 3-7 2-2 9, Pennington 7-8 0-0 17, Boser 2-7 0-1 5, Payne 0-6 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-68 10-14 95.

Halftime_UMKC 49-18. 3-Point Goals_Kansas Christian 2-19 (Pearce 1-4, Smith 1-6, Campbell 0-1, Elias 0-1, Stubbs 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Hall 0-4), UMKC 11-24 (Kamgain 3-4, Pennington 3-4, Lennox 2-3, J.Johnson 1-1, Martin 1-3, Boser 1-5, Allick 0-1, Payne 0-3). Rebounds_Kansas Christian 25 (Stubbs 6), UMKC 40 (Allick 13). Assists_Kansas Christian 8 (Hall 4), UMKC 24 (Lennox 7). Total Fouls_Kansas Christian 15, UMKC 15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.