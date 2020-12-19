On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UMKC 95, Kansas Christian 36

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:05 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CHRISTIAN (0-2)

Campbell 0-8 2-4 2, Carvalho 1-3 0-0 2, Elias 1-4 1-2 3, Hall 2-7 0-0 4, Pearce 1-4 2-2 5, Smith 5-11 5-8 16, Stubbs 2-6 0-2 4, Ramirez 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Belcher-Steen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-45 10-18 36.

UMKC (4-4)

Allick 9-15 2-2 20, J.Johnson 2-2 5-6 10, Kamgain 5-6 1-2 14, Lennox 6-11 0-1 14, Martin 3-7 2-2 9, Pennington 7-8 0-0 17, Boser 2-7 0-1 5, Payne 0-6 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-68 10-14 95.

Halftime_UMKC 49-18. 3-Point Goals_Kansas Christian 2-19 (Pearce 1-4, Smith 1-6, Campbell 0-1, Elias 0-1, Stubbs 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Hall 0-4), UMKC 11-24 (Kamgain 3-4, Pennington 3-4, Lennox 2-3, J.Johnson 1-1, Martin 1-3, Boser 1-5, Allick 0-1, Payne 0-3). Rebounds_Kansas Christian 25 (Stubbs 6), UMKC 40 (Allick 13). Assists_Kansas Christian 8 (Hall 4), UMKC 24 (Lennox 7). Total Fouls_Kansas Christian 15, UMKC 15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine