UNC-Asheville 77, SC State 56

SC STATE (0-4)
Guitian 3-7 0-0 6, Edwards 0-9 0-0 0, Fulks 5-8 2-2 12, Rideau 6-10 1-4 15, Lawrence 3-5 0-0 7, Croskey 1-2 1-2 3, Moorer 2-8 2-2 6, Felder 0-4 1-2 1, Madol 1-2 0-0 2, James 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Manning 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 7-12 56.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (1-2)
Clayborne 7-8 1-3 15, Battle 4-6 1-1 9, Jones 8-14 2-3 24, Stephney 2-7 4-6 9, Thorpe 1-2 0-0 2, Batts 2-7 0-0 5, Lawson 1-3 0-0 2, Mason 2-4 2-7 6, Marable 1-2 0-0 2, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Jude 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-56 10-20 77.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 43-27. 3-Point Goals_SC State 3-20 (Rideau 2-4, Lawrence 1-2, Croskey 0-1, Guitian 0-1, Manning 0-2, Felder 0-3, Moorer 0-3, Edwards 0-4), UNC-Asheville 9-22 (Jones 6-10, Jude 1-2, Batts 1-4, Stephney 1-4, Heath 0-1, Lawson 0-1). Rebounds_SC State 31 (Lawrence 7), UNC-Asheville 37 (Battle, Jones 6). Assists_SC State 14 (Fulks 6), UNC-Asheville 17 (Stephney 6). Total Fouls_SC State 21, UNC-Asheville 18.
