UNC-Asheville 80, Longwood 73

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 5:32 pm
UNC-ASHEVILLE (4-4)

Clayborne 6-7 0-1 12, Jude 1-6 1-1 3, Batts 4-8 0-0 9, Jones 8-14 2-2 23, Thorpe 6-9 4-6 18, Stephney 1-7 0-0 3, Battle 2-2 1-3 5, Lawson 2-8 0-0 5, Mason 1-1 0-0 2, Marable 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 8-13 80.

LONGWOOD (1-8)

Granlund 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 4-6 1-1 9, Wilson 5-7 3-4 15, Hill 3-10 0-0 6, Munoz 2-6 3-4 7, Wade 6-12 4-4 19, Bligen 2-6 5-7 9, Stefanovic 2-2 2-4 6, Drewey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 18-24 73.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 36-35. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 10-34 (Jones 5-10, Thorpe 2-5, Batts 1-2, Stephney 1-5, Lawson 1-7, Jude 0-5), Longwood 5-16 (Wade 3-8, Wilson 2-3, Bligen 0-1, Drewey 0-1, Munoz 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 30 (Clayborne 9), Longwood 35 (Watson 7). Assists_UNC-Asheville 16 (Batts 8), Longwood 8 (Granlund, Wilson, Munoz 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 17, Longwood 14.

